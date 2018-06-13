Fortnite on Nintendo Switch available to download now

Nintendo/Epic Games

The rumors are true, battle royale fans: the hotly anticipated Fortnite is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo revealed Fortnite can be downloaded via the Nintendo eShop during its E3 presentation earlier on Tuesday, during which details on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate were also revealed. So what are you waiting for?

Fortnite has become the year's biggest game phenomenon, quickly surpassing rival battle royale shooter Player Unknown Battlegrounds in popularity and raking in a ton of revenue. Free-to-play games have already exist on the Switch, but Fortnite is especially interesting given its reliance on online play. The Switch's online services are currently free, but starting in September Nintendo will begin to charge for online multiplayer. Whether Fortnite will be exempt from those charges remains to be seen.

Now Playing: Watch this: Nintendo reveals Fortnite for Switch

It has also been revealed that -- even after the Switch announcement -- Sony still won't let players of other console platforms mingle with players on the PS4. (Weirdly, PC, Mac and iOS Fortniters can cross the lines.) So if you're a Switch user wanting to play Fortnite with your PS4 friend, you're out of luck.

Also of note to Switch users: Fortnite may have better online communication than other Switch games, which require you to chat on your phone through an app while playing.

The battle royale genre is fairly new to gaming, but the rules are simple. One hundred people jump out of Fortnite's battle bus and parachute onto an island, search for assault rifles and gear, then battle it out until only one person is left standing, resulting in a victory royale. Meanwhile a storm closes over the island with ever-shrinking circles, forcing people to fight to survive.

First published June 12, 9:11 a.m. PT. Update, 1:04 p.m. PT: Adds additional info on voice chat and absence of PS4 cross-play.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.