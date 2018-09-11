Fortnite Nerf guns may bring the battle royale game to backyards

Epic Games

Fortnite-themed Nerf guns are on the way, and look to bring a version of the battle royale game into real life.

Hasbro officially announced the line Monday. The Nerf guns are currently slated for a 2019 release and are said by Hasbro to "immerse fans into the player-versus-player action of the game."

This could mean any number of things. Nerf has already announced an Overwatch line coming in 2019, which will feature weapons based on those wielded by that game's characters.

Or, since Nerf has a line of laser game products, it's entirely possible that the Fortnite-themed guns could use similar technology to create a laser game that uses virtual walls as shields and other powerups.

It's the latest sign of the hugely popular online game expanding to take over the real world, with a Fortnite version of Monopoly unveiled over the weekend.

However these guns end up, perhaps Fortnite players could practice recreating the game's dance emotes for themselves in preparation.