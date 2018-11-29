Fortnite gifts: You have one week to buy emotes, skins for friends

Fortnite

Nothing says you're my friend like a new emote.

Epic Games on Tuesday said Fortnite players will be able to send gifts to friends for one week after the Wednesday release of the 6.31 update to Battle Royale. Though gifting isn't available on iOS devices.

To give a gift, go to the Item Shop and choose an item, then you'll see two options -- purchase items or buy as a gift. You can select to buy the item as a gift and choose a friend to give it to. You can also add a custom message with the gift, according to Epic's blog post. Your friends will see the gift when they log in.

However, there are some rules on this new gifting feature. You have to be friends with someone for over 48 hours before you can gift them, you can only gift three times within a 24-hour period and the gifts aren't refundable.

The popular game created by Epic Games now has over 200 million players, according to Bloomberg. This is a 60 percent increase from the number of registered users (125 million) Epic said the game had in June. The game is free to play on on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PCs, iPhones and Android devices.

The rules in Battle Royale are simple -- one hundred people jump out of Fortnite's battle bus and parachute down to an island, search for weapons and gear, then battle it out until only one person is left standing. A storm may also gloom over the island to force players to fight for survival.