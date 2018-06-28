Epic Games

Fortnite: Battle Royale's latest update, version 4.5, on Wednesday unveiled a new mode called Playground, new dual pistols and other significant changes to the hugely popular online shooter.

But once the update dropped, Fortnite's multiplayer matchmaking began to break, forcing the company to roll the update back while it worked out the bugs, GameSpot reports. The game itself is still working smoothly while the errors are being fixed, but you'll have to wait for these new features.

We’re aware of the stability and performance issues currently impacting players and we’re working on an emergency patch to resolve this. We’ll keep everyone updated on the progress and roll out of the patch. 🛠️ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 27, 2018

Playground mode, as described by Epic, lets up to four people drop down on the island with relaxed settings to practice building and shooting. Players will get a full hour on the island without a storm closing in to brush up on fort building and using weapons they have yet to master.

You won't have problems finding gear either -- all gold chest nodes are turned on in this mode, so you can familiarize yourself with where loot may drop when you play the regular game. Friendly fire is turned on, but if a friend kills you, you respawn almost immediately, dropping from the battle bus again with the freedom to go anywhere else on the island.

Epic Games

Epic has also added dual-wield pistols. After dropping onto the island a few times today I'm yet to find any, so I'm still waiting to feel like Neo from The Matrix. Also, to celebrate the Fourth of July, rocket launchers will temporarily be called fireworks launchers, changing the explosion visuals to look like fireworks for the summer holiday.

Another welcome update has to do with communicating with your teammates. Now, when you place a marker on the map to point out a location, your teammates will see visual indicators in-game where those markers are placed. There were also tweaks to damage and accuracy for both shotguns and SMGs.

In addition to the update, Epic announced that season 5, featuring all new challenges, will launch on July 12.

Now Playing: Watch this: Fortnite: Battle Royale tips for gamers just starting...

E3 2018: Everything we saw at the biggest games show of the year.

Fortnite: CNET's complete guide to the biggest battle royale game.