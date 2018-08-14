Fortnite for Android no longer Samsung-exclusive: Is your phone getting it?

Epic Games

Fortnite, the biggest thing in video games, was only portable if you had an iPhone, iPad or Nintendo Switch. Then it came to Android -- but only as a Samsung Galaxy exclusive.

Now, non-Samsung Android phones are getting on the Fortnite Battle Bus too.

We still don't have a firm release date for when each Android phone will get to download and play the phenomenally popular shooter, but we do have a list of supported devices -- and invites are rolling out now. Players who signed up for the Android beta began receiving preinstall emails on Monday, which include instructions on how to start installing Fortnite for supported devices.

The invites say potential players will get a follow-up email for when they can start playing, and that Epic will expand the beta when more phones are supported.

XDA Developers previously spotted that the Epic Games website lists a number of Android phones you'll be able to play the game on, but since then several of the phones have been removed from the initial list. Fortnite has been available on iPhone since April.

While at least some of these phones will not immediately support Fortnite for Android, Epic's previous list of phones includes:

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10, Pro and Lite

Huawei Mate 9 and Pro

Huawei P10, Plus and Lite



Huawei P9

Huawei P8 Lite



LG G6

LG V30 and LG V30+



Moto E4 Plus

Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S



Moto Z2 Play

Nokia 6

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Pro and 2017

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy On7

Samsung Galaxy S9 S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Sony Xperia XA1, Ultra and Plus

Sony Xperia XZ, XZs and XZ1

Fortnite is otherwise playable on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Most versions of the game support crossplay, except for the PS4 and any Epic Games account associated with a PlayStation Network account.

Originally published July 30.

Update, Aug. 13: Updated as more details appear.