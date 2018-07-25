Fortnite cosplay just got a whole lot easier with this licensed gear

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Fortnite has been dominating the gaming world, so it's no surprise this cultural phenomenon is expanding to real-life gear and costumes.

Retailers Spirit Halloween and Spencer's have partnered with Fortnite developer Epic Games to bring some of the silly characters and game items to life with costumes and gear you can wear.

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

Both Spirit Halloween and Spencer's already have several items listed online, including costumes, backpacks, pickaxes, and even a light-up, music-playing "boogie bomb" you can order right now. (Items won't ship until after the end of September, according to the sites.)

Costumes for kids and adults, including the Dark Voyager, Cuddle Team Leader and several others, cost roughly $60. But you can also get some of the smaller items, such as the boogie bomb and pickaxes, for between $20 and $30.