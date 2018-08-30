Fornite season 5, week 8 challenges and how to solve them

Epic Games

Every week, Fortnite: Battle Royale has a new list of seven challenges. Each one you complete gives you experience points you can put toward your Battle Pass to unlock rewards like emotes, dance moves, gliders, pickaxes and more.

For the past several weeks, developer Epic Games has given us a list of weekly challenges that include one or two that take a lot of extra work if you wanted to complete them by yourself. Take the "Search where the Stone Heads are looking" challenge to get a Battle Star from the week 6 challenges, for example. It required getting the map on your phone, figuring out where the heads were facing in-game, then drawing lines to see where they all intersect. Or you just searched in Google like everyone else, but you get where this is going.

This week, Epic let us off the hook by making them a little easier than usual. Don't get us wrong, you'll still have to be good with a gun, do a little searching and watch out for opponents, but there's nothing that's going to stop you in your tracks.

If you haven't finished the challenges from week 7, they're right here. And now here's this week challenges:

Free Challenges

Place Traps (0/10)



Search chests in Wailing Woods (0/7)



Shotgun Eliminations (0/4) -- Hard



Battle Pass Challenges

Deal damage with a pickax to opponents (0/250)



Use a Rift at different spawn locations (0/10)



Search between three Oversized Seats (0/1) -- Hard



Stage 1: eliminate an opponent at Greasy Grove (0/1) -- Hard



How to place traps

Placing traps is easy enough. But the hard part about this one is actually finding 10 traps. You will almost definitely not be able to do it in one match, so you might be better off letting it happen naturally over the course of several games. Just be aware that when you find a trap, you should probably place it immediately to get it out of the way. Drop into named locations (other than Tilted Towers because you can't find traps when you're dead) where there is a high concentration of loot for a better chance of finding traps.

How to search chests in Wailing Woods

This one is going to be tough because everyone is going to be dropping in to Wailing Woods with the same challenge in mind, so tread carefully. Your best bet is going to be dropping into the maze at the middle of Wailing Woods because there are often chests in the central building and usually a few around the maze. If you find that too many people are there, you can also look for traps that usually spawn around the perimeter near the parked RVs and picnic tables. Here's a map of all known spawn locations for chests:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to get shotgun eliminations

This one should be pretty easy because shotguns are usually your best bet in close range battles, so it will be natural to pull out that gun while playing any of the game modes. This is one that you probably don't even need to focus on because you'll likely get it just by playing naturally.

How to deal damage to opponents with a pickax

This challenge is interesting because pickax battles usually only happen right after you've touched down on the island when nobody has any gear. It may be easier to complete this challenge than it looks. Try to get this one out of the way early Thursday while everyone else has the same challenge in mind. Just go to Tilted Towers for the best chance of seeing others, and drop right where someone else is to start swinging. It's likely they'll do the same to you to complete the challenge so it's a win-win situation. Doing it like this shouldn't take too many games to get the 250 damage needed.

How to use rifts at different spawn locations

This challenge might be a little more time-consuming because rift locations are always changing. For the best results, drop into the Paradise Palms desert area because that's where most of the rifts in the spawn are. They can be on the road, by the race track, up high on hills, and sometimes right in the small town southwest of Paradise Palms. After a few games of focusing on this challenge, it shouldn't be too hard to get all 10.

How to search between 3 oversized seats

This one isn't as hard as triangulating where the stone heads are facing, like I mentioned at the top of this post. For those that are curious, the three seats are the toilet built on a high pedestal near Flush Factory, the giant wooden chair to the west of Shifty Shafts, and the chair made from shipping containers near the indoor soccer field. The three seats are in fairly close proximity to each other in the southwest part of the map, but if you don't want to search around, you can just use this map to go directly to the Battle Star:

Screenshot by Jason Parker/CNET

How to complete Stage 1: Eliminate an opponent at Greasy Grove

It's a good thing that Epic Games is continuing with the staged quests they started last week. It makes it more of a challenge to follow with each step of the quest, and you don't have to worry as much about running into players doing the same challenge. For this one just follow the directions and head to Greasy Grove. Once you've eliminated an opponent there, follow the direction to the next location on your challenge sheet.

