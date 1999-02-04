CNET también está disponible en español.

Former Oracle exec has an Epiphany

Anthony Leach leaves the business software company to work for Epiphany, a start-up focused on the embryonic Enterprise Relationship Management market.

A senior executive in Oracle's consulting business has left the business software company to work for Epiphany, a start-up focused on the embryonic Enterprise Relationship Management (ERM) market.

Anthony Leach is now Epiphany's executive vice president of operations and services, a newly created position within the Palo Alto, California-based firm. Leach has more than two decades of IT management consulting experience, working most recently at Oracle and at KPMG, where he spent 20 years.

Leach left his post as senior vice president of Oracle's 13,000-person, $1.5 billion consulting business last month. After four years with Oracle, Leach said he was looking for a new challenge.

"Clearly there was an attraction to going to a startup," he said. "This was an ideal opportunity."

Epiphany makes software that helps companies extract and analyze transactional data from across an enterprise to improve business strategies and better target sales.

The two-year-old company competes with Siebel Systems in this emerging space, though business software giants such as SAP and PeopleSoft are also quickly moving into the market as well.

