Former Intel CEO Paul Otellini dies at 66

Intel's former CEO Paul Otellini passed away in his sleep Monday, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

He was 66 years old.

Otellini, who became Intel's fifth CEO in 2005, retired from the chipmaker in 2013. During his tenure, Intel assumed a leadership position in the server market and won new accounts such as Apple's PC business. Under his leadership, the company weathered the economic recession of 2007 and the business grew. Sales rose from $34 billion per year to $53 billion per year in 2012, according to the company.

"We are deeply saddened by Paul's passing," current Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said. "He was the relentless voice of the customer in a sea of engineers, and he taught us that we only win when we put the customer first."

Otellini was born in San Francisco on Oct. 12, 1950. He received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of San Francisco in 1972 and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley in 1974. He joined Intel in 1974 and served in a number of positions. In addition to serving as CEO, Otellini also served as chief operating officer from 2002 to 2005.

Otellini is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandy, and his son, Patrick; and his daughter, Alexis.