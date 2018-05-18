Forget Laurel and Yanny, Green Needle and Brainstorm will blow your mind

Twitter

Yanny, Laurel, Yanny, Laurel.

Everyone's losing their minds over Laurel and Yanny, but I'm over here dazed and confused about the next big audio illusion.

Green Needle or Brainstorm?

Unlike the Laurel and Yanny phenomenon, this one's slightly different. I've listened to Laurel and Yanny roughly one hundred times, and even using this tool I struggle to hear Yanny.

With Green Needle and Brainstorm I can literally hear whatever the hell I choose to hear. And I'm not alone.

Check this out...

if you think of the word “brainstorm” you hear the word brainstorm. if you think of the words “green needle” you hear green needle. pic.twitter.com/kNBfIINpgL — Vinny Skywalker (@sirvinnyd) May 17, 2018

Right?

RIGHT?!

The Green Needle/Brainstorm auditory illusion has been popping up all over the web in the wake of the Laurel and Yanny trick. As far as I can tell, it originally appeared on Reddit.

The device is a kids toy, from the show Ben 10. Most likely the reason you can hear both is a combination of a) the horrific sound quality and b) the psychological effect of priming, a technique whereby exposure to an idea can influence your response to a subsequent stimulus.

Either way, I'm freaked out. Probably worse than I was during the whole Yanny/Laurel thing.