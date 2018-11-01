Bucking all of the hot smartphone trends, Chinese company Nubia has introduced a new flagship phone with just one camera and no notch.

Instead, the Nubia X has two screens -- one on the front, and a second on the back for setting up the perfect selfie.

Nubia

The Nubia X comes equipped with a primary 6.3-inch LCD display and a secondary, rear-facing 5.1-inch OLED. The second display eliminates the need for the front camera found on most phones, which is usually technically inferior and embedded in an unsightly notch -- think Apple iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3 XL. When you flip the Nubia X around, the second display activates and boom, there's your dedicated viewfinder for selfies.

This is the Nubia X, a dual-screen phone with a very high screen ratio.

Source: Weibo 字幕 GOUBA pic.twitter.com/L2So4FdzNU — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 31, 2018

This kind of thing has been done before, kind of. In 2014, the YotaPhone 2 came out of Russia equipped with a standard front LCD and a secondary E Ink display on the back. It was designed to let you read e-books for long periods without draining the battery. But the E Ink technology wan't great, and the phone was too expensive to become anything more than a niche device. On paper, at least, the Nubia X appears to have more potential to help dual-screen devices hit the mainstream.

Nubia

In addition to the two displays -- and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, like the one found on the OnePlus 6T unveiled earlier this week -- the Nubia X has a respectable array of features. Here are the specs listed on Nubia's Chinese-language website (as translated by Google):

Front display: 6.3-inch LCD, 2,280x1,080-pixel resolution

Rear display: 5.1-inch OLED, 1,520x720-pixel resolution

Nubia's own UI, based on Android 8.1 Oreo

In-screen fingerprint scanner

Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Adreno 630 GPU

6GB or 8GB of RAM

Up to 128GB of storage

3,800-mAh battery

Dimensions (HWD): 6 x 2.9 x 0.33 inches (152 x 74 x 8.4 mm)

Weighs 6.4 ounces (181 grams)

In 2015, Chinese electronics giant ZTE spun off Nubia into its own brand. Though some ZTE and Nubia phones have been released outside of China, there's no word yet on pricing or availability for the Nubia X in the US, UK or Australia.