Forever 21 hack reveals payment card data

Getty Images

Psst. Don't look now, but there may be hackers in your closet.

Actually, you might want to look now if you recently threw down some plastic at a Forever 21.

The clothing retailer revealed on Tuesday that hackers may've been able to scoop up customers' payment card data at certain stores during a good chunk of the year. Point of sale devices were compromised at as-yet-unnamed locations from March to October, the company said in a notice on its site.

Details are scarce at the moment. Forever 21 says it's hired a "leading security and forensics firm" to investigate and that it "expects to provide an additional notice as it gets further clarity on the specific stores and timeframes that may have been involved."

In the meantime, it's notifying customers, and it's offered up some sage advice:

"It is always advisable for customers to closely monitor their payment card statements. If customers see an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank that issued the card. Payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for such charges."

Forever 21 is far from being the only business hit by a point of sale attack, wherein hackers plant a skimmer on a card reader and swipe your data when you swipe your card. Target, T.J. Maxx, P.F. Chang's and Michaels are but a few of the other chains nailed by breaches over the years.

So, check your closet, and your bank statement.

Forever 21 didn't immediately respond to a request for more info on the hack.

