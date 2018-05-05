Heathrow celebrates Star Wars Day with intergalactic flights

Enlarge Image Heathrow

If you're at London's Heathrow Airport today, I'm very sorry to tell you your flight to Hoth has been delayed as we await snow clearance on the runway. I apologize that we can't route you through Jakku instead. Sand storms are making it impossible to land on the planet at this time.

The departure board at Heathrow has taken a turn for the funny side with a delightful Star Wars-themed tribute for Star Wars Day, May the 4th. The board lists flights to famous fictional planets, including Endor (flight number W1CKET), Kashyyyk (flight number WOOK1E) and Alderaan (flight number LE1A).

Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we've got some special new routes. Will you be travelling to galaxies near... or far, far away? #Maythe4th #MayTheFourth #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay 🌌🌟 pic.twitter.com/B9IcnMOMxC — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 4, 2018

Heathrow's Twitter account is a gold mine of Star Wars references today. The departure board is a comedy masterpiece, but the airport also shared at look at an augmented-reality AT-AT hanging out on the tarmac.

Whoever is running the Heathrow Twitter account is having a blast replying to tweets with offers to book passengers onto space shuttles and dropping lines like "What happens in Takodana, stays in Takodana."

Don't worry if you need to go to Heathrow for a normal flight on planet Earth today. The altered departure board is just showing up on the airport's information screens. The regular departure boards are operating normally.