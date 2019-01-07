CNET también está disponible en español.

Foldimate promises a working prototype of its laundry-folding bot

At long last! Foldimate says it has a working version of its laundry-folding robot.

It looks like a printer, but claims to fold your clothes for you.

We've seen a non-functioning version of the Folidmate laundry-folding robot at CES many a time

Other cool stuff

It's a rectangular gadget vaguely shaped like a mini-fridge that's supposed to fold your clothes for you. 

This year, Folidmate promises a working version of its bot, claiming it can handle various types (and sizes) of clothes. Foldimate specifically says its device can fold a "full load of laundry," which they say is about 25 items, in under five minutes.

I'm definitely intrigued, but we'll just have to see for ourselves if this thing really can fold laundry. 

