Pasta is so much more fun to eat when the Flying Spaghetti Monster helps out in the kitchen.

The fictional deity is the subject of an appropriately themed colander, letting you recreate the internet icon in real life as part of your dinner.

Not familiar with this spaghetti creature? It and the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster were created to mock those who oppose teaching evolution in schools. The Flying Spaghetti Monster was first mentioned in a satirical letter written by Bobby Henderson in 2005 to protest the Kansas State Board of Education decision to permit teaching intelligent design as an alternative to evolution in public school science classes.

Since then, the Flying Spaghetti Monster has become a rallying figure for those who oppose intelligent design and creationism replacing science in schools.

This Flying Spaghetti Monster colander is designed by Lior Rokah Kor for the Israel-based company

Ototo Design.

The yellow plastic strainer measures 7.6 by 12 by 8.6 inches (19.5 by 31 by 22 cm) for the monster's body and two eyes on either side that also serve as handles.

This creative colander retails for $18 (roughly £14, AU$23).

This colander is a great conversation piece for any pasta party. Or better yet, take it to your school's next potluck fundraiser to remind everyone about the power of satire, science and a scrumptious pasta meal.