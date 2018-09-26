On this podcast, we talk about:
- Uber tries to make flying cars a reality.
- Instagram's co-founders are leaving Facebook.
- Apple's iPhone XS Max sales are far outpacing the smaller XS, according to a tech analyst.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Flying cars are coming soon...well, maybe (The 3:59, Ep. 463)
