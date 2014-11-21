Flux capacitor watch turns your wrist into a DeLorean

ThinkGeek

When , a Marty McFly hat and real-life hoverboards aren't enough for you, then you need a slap a Flux Capacitor Wristwatch on your arm. The $49.99 (about £32, AU$58) watch is a miniature version of the flux capacitor from Doc Brown's time-traveling DeLorean.

There's a slight learning curve involved with reading time on the flux capacitor watch. You have to count blinking lights. Press the bottom-most button and keep track. The first set of blinks is the hour, the next set is the first minute and the third set is the second minute. So, if you count twelve lights, four lights and then six lights, the time is 12:46. It will repeat if you didn't catch it the first time around.

Figuring out the current date is a little simpler with a digital readout along the bottom. This will come in handy if you really have figured out how to time travel, but get easily confused about the current date you've landed in.

The middle button is where the fun really starts. Press it and the watch will go into full-on time-travel mode and the digital date readout will change to a random date, past or future. The band and case are made from stainless steel (just like a DeLorean, ThinkGeek points out) and the whole device is a pleasingly chunky 5.8 ounces, enough to make it noticeable so you can show it off to friends and strangers alike.

The flux capacitor watch will give you endless excuses for being late. Did you show up 15 minutes after the meeting started? No problem. Just tap your watch and mutter something about your Mr. Fusion being on the fritz. This will go over better if you have crazy frizzy hair and wear a white lab coat. It will also go over better if you actually own a DeLorean.

Come to think of it, maybe you should just try to be on time.