Flight 666 lands in HEL for last time on Friday the 13th

What better day than Friday the 13th (and in the month of Halloween, too) for Flight 666 to make a flight to HEL?

HEL of course, is the airport code for Helsinki, Finland, and Finnair's Flight AY666 took off from Copenhagen, Denmark, in the 13th hour of Friday the 13th, bound for Vantaa airport in Finland's capital city.

It landed successfully to partly sunny weather -- not the towering temperatures that might have been expected in hell with two Ls.

The airline had a little fun with the combination of airport code and flight number, tweeting some stats about the famed flight.

Partly sunny weather at #HEL welcomed our flight AY666 from Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/40XiUpV9fm — Finnair (@Finnair) October 13, 2017

The flight has fallen on Friday the 13th 21 times over its 11-year history, apparently never once sidetracking into the Twilight Zone or a biblical apocalypse. It will still keep on flying with this route number 15 more times, but just not on Friday the 13th. The flight will be renamed flight 954 later this month.

But terror-seeking travelers, take heart: Finnair cheerily reminds customers the company will "still have a flight from SIN to HEL." (SIN is the code for Singapore's Changi International Airport.) No word on whether the airline plays AC/DC over the PA system.