FLASHBACK! Buzz Out Loud 1207: Dropping the EFF bomb on the RIAA and MPAA (podcast)

This flashback was chosen based on the description in the Buzz Out Loud wiki... "The Best Molly/MerritRant in Forever or Just In a Long Time." That's good enough for me!

Warning: contains strong language (that will be bleeped by the time you hear this), but we frankly couldn't help ourselves when we saw the stuff the RIAA and MPAA want to do to your computers, border guards, the FBI, and Homeland Security. It ain't good. Also, Twitter makes developers mad again, and we are definitely not number 1 in broadband. And it hurts.

Now Playing: Watch this: Ep. 1207: Dropping the EFF bomb on the RIAA and MPAA

EPISODE 1207

Top Stories

Twitter Will Have An Official Android App

http://techcrunch.com/2010/04/14/twitter-will-have-an-official-android-app/

Sorry Bit.ly, Twitter Confirms It Will Launch Its Own Link Shortener

http://techcrunch.com/2010/04/14/twitter-confirms-it-will-launch-its-own-link-shortener/

How Tweet It Is!: Library Acquires Entire Twitter Archive

http://www.loc.gov/tweet/how-tweet-it-is.html

RIAA/MPAA Want Government-Mandated Spyware That Deletes ‘Infringing’ Content Automatically

http://gizmodo.com/5517850/riaampaa-want-government+mandated-spyware-that-deletes-infringing-content-automatically

Who’s #1 in broadband? 1Gbps fiber for $26 in Hong Kong

http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/news/2010/04/1gbps-symmetric-fiber-us26-in-hong-kong.ars

Broadcasters team up to create mobile TV service

http://news.cnet.com/8301-1023_3-20002570-93.html

Congress outlaws all Caller ID spoofing (VoIP too)

http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/news/2010/04/congress-outlaws-all-caller-id-spoofing-voip-too.ars

Boxee seeks iPad and iPhone app developer, bigger slice of Apple pie

http://www.engadget.com/2010/04/15/boxee-seeks-ipad-and-iphone-app-developer/

Alex eReader now shipping

http://news.cnet.com/8301-17938_105-20002508-1.html

Kickers and Science

People Report Massive Fireball Across Midwestern Sky

http://www.wibw.com/nationalnews/headlines/90934174.html

Maybe the Aliens Are Addicted To Computer Games

http://games.slashdot.org/story/10/04/15/051213/Maybe-the-Aliens-Are-Addicted-To-Computer-Games

Fine Print Says Game Store Owns Your Soul

http://idle.slashdot.org/story/10/04/15/1328210/Fine-Print-Says-Game-Store-Owns-Your-Soul

Understanding the GoGrid Ad on BOL

http://blog.gogrid.com/2010/04/15/video-understanding-the-gogrid-ad-running-on-cnets-buzz-out-loud-podcast/

Email

G’day Buzz crew,

Doesn’t Verizon have a myfi or something? Couldn’t that account for these logs saying that iPhones have visited their site via the Verizon network?

Love the show

Uzetaab

Brisbane Australia.

————————

Hey BOL,

To say that HTC should stick to hardware is ignoring the fact that they do the exact opposite of that right now. HTC has more engineers working on Windows Mobile and Android development than anyone other than Microsoft and Google. HTC built its reputation on skinning WinMo with TouchFlo (sorry I like the rhyme) and are doing the same with Sense on Android. It differentiates their products and in my opinion makes them way better than the standard OS. Now that Microsoft is putting a stop to this it makes total sense than they would want to make use of the HUGE investment that went into all their custom software. If they do buy Palm it will likely be a great match because the combination of WebOS, Sense, and sweet hardware will give anyone else out there a run for their money.

Love the show,

Marshall in VT

————————–

I can’t believe that nobody has mentioned this yet, but it sure wasn’t

common sense not to release a product under another company’s

trademark when Apple released the iPhone (TM, Cisco).

-Jeff, The Supercomputer Guy

—————————

Problem solved:

http://www.engadget.com/2010/04/15/ipad-printing-solved/

But in all seriousness, something was up with the video on #1206 because Tom was looking very green. It was freaking me out a little bit, not that I don’t love the rest of you but he was out/sick for over a week already and I don’t think I could live through another Tomless week… Also great to hear from Rafe again, he and Tom always have such great exchanges.

Buzz on!

/// Ansel