Five bucks will get you the new ESPN+ service, starting April 12

We've known about Disney's plans for a standalone ESPN service for some time now, including its $4.99 per month price, but some of the exact launch date and other details have been a mystery, until now. In a news release, the broadcaster says:
ESPN+, the upcoming direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International in partnership with ESPN and featuring ESPN branded content, will launch on April 12 and offer fans a dynamic lineup of live sports, original content and an unmatched library of award-winning on-demand programming – all for a subscription price of $4.99 per month.
The service will include specialty programming for sports like rugby and cricket, along with 180 Major League Baseball games, 180 NHL games, boxing, golf and more -- but no NFL games.
This is the first standalone streaming network from Disney, but it won't be the last. The company is planning a Netflix-style service for Disney and Star Wars films, which should launch next year.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.