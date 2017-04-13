Fitbit may delay new Apple-competitor watch, headphones

Sarah Tew/CNET

Production snafus may be tripping up the launch of Fitbit's Apple-rival smartwatch and its foray into Bluetooth headphones.

The products are are set to hit shelves in the second half of the year, after a design problems -- like misplaced antennae fouling up GPS and trouble with waterproofing -- delayed them from a planned launch in the first half, according to a report by Yahoo Finance, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter. It also reported the watch is set to cost $300.

A representative for Fitbit said the company doesn't comment on rumors or speculation. "We know there is a lot of interest in our entry into the smartwatch category. We don't have news to share at this time," she said.

The new items are important for Fitbit, which has struggled to keep up sales growth as consumer interest in wearables appears to lose steam. Earlier this year, the company said it would cut 6 percent of its workforce as the sales troubles cut into its profit. Its Fitbit Blaze, released last year, was the company's biggest attempt yet at making an everyday watch somewhere between a fitness tracker and a smartwatch, and the upcoming products were meant to advance that progression.

The new products were originally planned to come out in the US spring season, but they are now slated for release in the US fall.

The Yahoo report, which was also based on presentation deck Fitbit meant for retail partners, said the upcoming Fitbit watch will have a color display with comparable to the Apple Watch Series 2, four days of battery life between charges, heart-rate monitoring, touchless payments, and support for streaming radio service Pandora.

It plans to release a pair of Bluetooth headphones alongside the watch, according to Yahoo Finance, similar to Apple's BeatsX.