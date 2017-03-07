​Fitbit is adding deeper sleep tracking and guidance to its trackers

Fitbit

Feeling fit isn't all about steps and calorie burn. A good night's sleep plays a critical role in your health and overall well being.

That's why Fitbit is adding new features to its trackers that provide more insight on your sleeping habits and guidance on how to improve them.

The health and wellness company on Monday announced two new sleeping tools that will be coming to its existing products.

The first, Sleep Stages, will utilize the optical heart-rate sensor to estimate how long you spend in light, deep and REM sleep cycles, as well as how frequently you wake up in the middle of the night. Sleep Stages will be available on the Fitbit Charge 2, Blaze and the new Alta HR.

Fitbit

The second tool, known as Sleep Insights, will be available to all Fitbit trackers that are capable of tracking sleep. That includes the Fitbit One , Flex 2, Alta, Alta HR, Charge 2, Blaze and Surge, along with older trackers like the original Flex, Charge and Charge HR.

Sleep Insights will provide users with personalized guidance and coaching to help improve the quality of their sleep. An example of this would be your Fitbit noticing how you sleep 20 minutes longer on days you run, or pointing out that you sleep longer on the weekend, which could be a sign that you're not getting enough sleep during the week.

Sleep Stages and Sleep Insights will be available globally to Fitbit users in the coming weeks.

