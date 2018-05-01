Fitbit buddies up with Google for better health

Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit announced today it will begin using Google's new Cloud Healthcare API to help you and your doctors better manage your healthcare.

The relationship between Google and Fitbit will eventually let users connect results from Fitbit's fitness wearables, such as its Versa smartwatch, to your electronic medical records. Fitbit will also use Google's services along with services from Twine Health, which Fitbit recently acquired, to help its users manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

The partnership will allow Fitbit to grow faster and reach more people while improving user experience for consumers and healthcare providers, said James Park, co-founder and CEO of Fitbit.

The move into cloud services should help Fitbit keep pace against competitors such as the Apple Watch and its CareKit and ResearchKit platforms designed to help people manage medical conditions.

Fitbit Versa review: Read the CNET review

Fitbit Versa vs. Apple Watch Series 3: We put the new Fitbit Versa head-to-head with the Apple Watch Series 3.