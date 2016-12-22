Nightmares await with fisherman's creepy-creature photos

Who needs horror films? Fisherman Roman Fedortsov's Twitter and Instagram feeds feature some of the scariest deep-sea creatures ever caught in his net.

A deep sea fish or a character from director Guillermo del Toro's film "Pan's Labyrinth" -- who's to say for sure?

Photo by Roman Fedortsov/Instagram

Creature discomforts

Most of us will never know firsthand what bizarre creatures lurk in the deepest parts of the ocean, but if you're willing to risk a few sleepless nights you can always gawk at the horrifying photos on fisherman Roman Fedortsov's Twitter feed and Instagram account.

Fedortsov works on a fishing trawler in Murmansk, Russia, and regularly comes in contact with deep-sea dwellers that look like the kind of weird creatures filmmaker Guillermo del Toro would design.

For fun, Fedortsov shares photos of the unusual creatures he catches, whether a ghost shark with glowing eyes or an alien-esque underwater spider.

Most seasoned fishermen have had their share of odd catches, but to the rest of us, these deep-sea creatures are the stuff of nightmares. Even a shark from "Jaws" looks tame compared with some of these spiny, eye-bulging, slimy, evil-looking sea species that will probably make you take a permanent break from eating sushi.

Don't say we didn't warn you.

seacreature14.jpg
14
Bizarre sea creatures pose in pictures

