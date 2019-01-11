First trailer for Jordan Peele's YouTube series Weird City is full of dystopian humor

Screenshot/CNET

A dystopian future could be in the not-too-distant-future.

At least, that's part of the premise of Jordan Peele and writer Charlie Sanders' upcoming satirical anthology show, Weird City. The trailer dropped Wednesday, giving us a look at a world where the middle class ceases to exist.

"Each episode is a topic that pertains to present day life in America and the world: social media addiction, online dating, fitness obsession, etc," according to the description on YouTube.

The cast includes LeVar Burton, Mark Hamill, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Awkwafina, to name a few.

Weird City is slated for 2019 and will be available with YouTube Premium.

Peele is also working on the upcoming reboot of The Twilight Zone, and his movie Us premieres in March.