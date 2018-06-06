CNET también está disponible en español.

First look at The Lego Movie 2, new trailer debuts

The new teaser trailer shows that everything is awesome, at least for Chris Pratt's Emmet.

The new trailer for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part debuted Tuesday morning. 

We finally get to see more of what The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part -- a long-anticipated sequel to 2014's Lego Movie  -- is all about. 

In the trailer, Chris Pratt's character Emmet Brickowoski (who never seems to be dismayed at anything) must rescue the very capable character Wyldstyle, voiced by Elizabeth Banks.

Duplo Aliens have captured her, along with Will Arnet's Batman and other characters voiced by actors Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Tiffany Haddish. And it's up to Emmet to save his friends. 

Previously, on Monday, Lego revealed the title and a movie teaser photo

Directed by Mike Mitchell, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will debut worldwide in theaters from February 2019.

