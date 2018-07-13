Entertainment Weekly

Godzilla blows his top -- or at least shows off his ability to exhale "atomic breath" -- in the first look at the famous giant monster in action in the upcoming movie, Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the image online on Thursday. It shows just how destructive Godzilla can be when provoked.

The 2019 sequel to Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla film will show what's happened five years after the last time Godzilla terrorized the world, but this time he'll have some other well-known monsters along for the battle -- specifically, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan.

Director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) told EW that he wanted to show the "paranoia and endless speculation about whether he (Godzilla) is the only one out there or whether we're threatened by others like his kind."

The movie also includes human characters scientist Dr. Emma Russell (played by Vera Farmiga) who works for the monster-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown). Emma's ex-husband Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler), Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Dr. Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins.)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters worldwide on May 31, 2019.