Jeff Bezos has quite a record for entrepreneurial activity: first Amazon, then Blue Origin, then The Washington Post. Maybe the next business venture for Bezos should be sinking $15 into a Kickstarter project to improve snacking hygiene.
On Tuesday, Bezos posted a photo of his orange-stained fingertips on Instagram. "I know... but god I love Cheetos," he confessed.
On Thursday his salvation emerged: the Finger Caddy, a "smart snack assistant" that looks like a pair of big tweezers attached to a ring. You can use them to grab potato chips, cookies, chocolate-covered pretzels, nachos and yes, Cheetos. Early birds will pay $15 for a set of nine when the gizmos arrive on Kickstarter.
"Once worn on the finger, both the ring attachment and the Finger Caddy grabber can easily rotate to provide a full range of motion. This flexibility allows the user to make adjustments on-the-fly as she goes from eating a chip to tapping on her smartphone screen repeatedly," Finger Caddy said. Sounds like just the thing for a globe-trotting high-tech executive who wants to keep run multibillion-dollar tech companies without getting crumbs in the keyboard.
Preorders begin Tuesday, June 12, Finger Caddy said. The gadgets are scheduled to ship in September.
Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.
CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.