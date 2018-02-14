CNET también está disponible en español.

I fell down some stairs and now I'm playing Final Fantasy XV on my phone

Please send help.

 Square Enix

My name is Sean, and last week, I fell down some stairs and messed up my leg. Then this happened:

(Spoiler alert: a whole lot of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition)

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition's intro cutscene was over before I got called in for X-rays, leaving me with nothing to do but tweet about it.

I wasn't completely sold, but the PlayStation 4 version of the game had dug its hooks in me so deep that it actually tricked me into buying Cup Noodles. Damn product placement. Damn nostalgia. Damn it all: I just had to keep playing.

At least the first taste (no, not of the noodles) is free.

I can't decide on my own. Please help.

My leg is fine, by the way. Mostly.

