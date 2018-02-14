I fell down some stairs and now I'm playing Final Fantasy XV on my phone

Square Enix

My name is Sean, and last week, I fell down some stairs and messed up my leg. Then this happened:

(Spoiler alert: a whole lot of Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition)

Doctors waiting room. The perfect time to check out Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition. Except.... pic.twitter.com/9o644ej3A2 — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 8, 2018

At least you've got the intro to see what an adorable potato Noct is. pic.twitter.com/wqYQBqhbv9 — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 8, 2018

Prompto: still the best ChocoBro. pic.twitter.com/KFcoP9z25H — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 8, 2018

Noct is still kind of a dick to his dad. pic.twitter.com/RcUqCWwhZg — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 8, 2018

Dude is limping Noct. Why can't you be cool? pic.twitter.com/gKFkNlLq2Y — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 8, 2018

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition's intro cutscene was over before I got called in for X-rays, leaving me with nothing to do but tweet about it.

Not sure if I want to play it again here, hold out for a Switch port, or just new game plus on my PS4. pic.twitter.com/qgJCZ241fd — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 8, 2018

I wasn't completely sold, but the PlayStation 4 version of the game had dug its hooks in me so deep that it actually tricked me into buying Cup Noodles. Damn product placement. Damn nostalgia. Damn it all: I just had to keep playing.

At least the first taste (no, not of the noodles) is free.

Pushing the car was a little less endearing without @flo_tweet singing "stand by me" pic.twitter.com/JkRBi6Gk51 — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

I don't know how Noct can be such a grumpy potatoe with Cindy around. pic.twitter.com/zwjHD6i2QL — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

Final Fantasy XV: Mobile Edition is a game that lets you fight a cactus with another cactus. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/rRWOcWXHgK — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

HE DID THE THING! pic.twitter.com/CDHeKz7Tvt — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

Your new recipe sucks, Iggy. pic.twitter.com/GXAmwTc6BG — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

Is it bad that I miss the @ColemanUSA branding on all the camping gear? What is Final Fantasy XV if not a vehicle for product placement? pic.twitter.com/6QYJpvJYvc — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

I have no idea what I'm doing. pic.twitter.com/RxC0HgNXyj — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

Everybody relax: I found the car. pic.twitter.com/GuW7B0PY4I — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

Driving is a little less fun on mobile, but at least you can still drive on the wrong side of the road. pic.twitter.com/ZcveeA8ZXy — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

I FORGOT ABOUT THE DOG. pic.twitter.com/JIt54eJCWD — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

When adult Noct is this cute it's hard to tell how much time has passed between these scenes. pic.twitter.com/oIVkKkNBrv — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

THERE'S THE PRODUCT PLACEMENT pic.twitter.com/eUCqE8qydU — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 9, 2018

Gladiolus explains that the dogs of Final Fantasy violate the laws of time and space so you can pet then whenever you want. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/pujf3fKMc7 — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

Bathrobe cowboy is here. pic.twitter.com/l2j6aMTVll — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

I bet it's toast again. pic.twitter.com/SW4yzhX24z — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

I don't know how, but this mobile game with 'barely better than 3DS' level graphics is making me want to go to the beach pic.twitter.com/eIGYcACp0Q — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

This isn't just a giant chicken duck thing -- it's a giant chicken duck thing with an extra pair of wings...ON ITS HEAD. pic.twitter.com/F6ICgrNnxt — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

In case you forgot the blue haired goth punk is actually a prince, here's a forced royalty joke pic.twitter.com/F4kSTtpgKB — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

TFW your awesome bro bachelor party road trip is suddenly interrupted by international war pic.twitter.com/B5Qlq9lPFH — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

Hanging out. With a cactus. (in all seriousness this is when the mobile version's combat starts to come together) pic.twitter.com/5qzbuMx6RO — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

Prompto's phone addiction is finally paying off. In heavy exposition. pic.twitter.com/TxeqWqICu5 — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

Oh, THERE'S the open world -- hidden in one of the game's compartmentalized linear chapters! pic.twitter.com/gsOQZS4MOL — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

I can't believe I'm actually considering paying $20 to play this game again, but on my phone and adorable. pic.twitter.com/1i4Bba76GU — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 12, 2018

I can't decide on my own. Please help.

I turned on my PS4 last night, but it just wasn't adorable enough. Should I keep playing @FFXVEN (Final Fantasy XV) Pocket Edition? — Sean Buckley (@seaniccus) February 13, 2018

My leg is fine, by the way. Mostly.