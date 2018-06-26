Final Fantasy 7 Remake was announced too early, game's director admits

Kingdom Hearts 3 is coming out on Jan. 29, 2019, nearly six years after its initial announcement. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was revealed in 2015 and we've barely been given a peep of it. Its absence, in fact, was one of E3's biggest letdowns.

The two games were announced prematurely, admits Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura, director of both.

"Deciding when to announce your game to the public is always difficult," he told Italian gaming mag Multiplayer in an interview that was translated by Kingdom Hearts Insider. Conceding Kingdom Hearts 3 was unveiled prematurely, he said it's better for Square Enix to make it official rather than have misleading leaks colour public perception of a game.

"The same thing happened with the remake of Final Fantasy 7," he said. "I am well aware of the fact that we announced it too early, but even in the industry, word was beginning to spread that we were working on the game, so we just decided not to keep it more secret and officially reveal it."

After years in the dark, there's at least a light at the end of the tunnel for Kingdom Hearts fans. A cloud of mystery still hangs over Final Fantasy 7 Remake. We know the remake will be drastically different to the original, thanks to partially real-time combat (as opposed to turn-based), and there have been hints of new or altered story elements too.

At last word, the game will be released in multiple installments, each the size of Final Fantasy XIII, according to producer Yoshinori Kitase. Kitase, in the same interview, said the game the company's creating is just too big to play in one installment.

Basically, everything we know just begs more questions.