CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Final Deadpool 2 trailer assembles the 'super-duper f----- group'

We get a better look at some of the supporting mutants backing Deadpool up.

The final trailer for "Deadpool 2" just dropped and it gives us a little bit more time with the "super duper fucking group" that Ryan Reynolds' "Merc with a Mouth" assembles to take on bad-ass Cable, played by Josh Brolin. 

You get a better look at Bedlam, Shatterstar and Domino in their own version of an X-Men team-up. 

Oh, and Peter. Poor Peter. 

"Deadpool 2" hits theaters on May 18. 

Next Article: Congress isn't ready to regulate Facebook, but it wants to