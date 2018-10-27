FilmStruck, a classic movie streaming service, shuts down next month

FilmStruck

FilmStruck, a streaming service that specialized in classic movies, including those from the highly regarded Criterion Collection, is shutting down.

The streaming service announced Friday that FilmStruck will shut down on Nov. 29, and is offering customers the ability to get refunds for any months remaining in their plan. The service will not be accepting any new customers as it winds down.

"All levels of the FilmStruck service are being discontinued. This includes the FilmStruck Only Monthly package, the FilmStruck+Criterion Monthly package, the FilmStruck+Criterion Annual package, and the FilmStruck+Criterion Student package," the service lists in its FAQ.

FilmStruck was launched in November 2016 by the Turner Broadcasting System. It served as the company's first streaming service, providing a home for Turner Classic Movies, the Criterion Collection and titles from the Warner Bros. library such as Casablanca and Singin' in the Rain.

FilmStruck is now owned by AT&T, following the phone company's acquisition of Time Warner in June. "While FilmStruck has a very loyal fanbase, it remains largely a niche service," Turner and WB Digital Networks told Variety in a statement.