If you're interested in boxing but don't want to bother with a gym, FightCamp might have the solution.
FightCamp, announced today at CES 2019, is a smart fitness system designed for boxing at home. The kit includes a punching bag, gloves, hand wraps and an exercise mat. In additional to the system itself, you also have to sign up for the $39 monthly subscription.
The monthly service gives you access to FightCamp workouts via the iOS app (there's no Android app at this time).
FightCamp costs $995 and is only available in the US. At the current exchange rate, that's about £785 or AU$1,410.
CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.
CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.
Discuss: FightCamp brings home studio boxing to CES 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.