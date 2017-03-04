Fight killer robots for free in the new Oculus exclusive, Robo Recall

1:04 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

What do you do when an out-of-control robot is rushing at you, mechanical eyes glaring red with murderous rage? In Epic's Robo Recall, an ambitious new VR game for the Oculus Rift, you have several choices. You can shoot the robot with whatever guns are in your virtual holsters. You can wait for the robot to get close enough, grab it, then literally rip its arms or head off. Or you can reach out with the Oculus Touch controllers, pluck a bullet from the air and fling it back at the robot that fired it.

Epic Games

It's one of the most polished-looking VR games I've played (and I've played a lot), and even better, it's free for Oculus Touch owners. You may remember Epic from games like Gears of War and Unreal Tournament, and the company's 2016 VR demo, Bullet Train, showcased a lot of mechanics used here.

This free game (it's $29 if you don't own the Touch controllers) follows a price cut on the Oculus Rift headset and the Touch controllers. Keep in mind, you'll still need an expensive gaming laptop or desktop to run your VR headset. But if you already own the Rift and Touch, head right on over to the Oculus app to download the game now. It's not perfect, but it's a great new showcase for the still-developing VR scene, and another reason why we've updated our Rift review to further sing the praises of the now-discounted Touch controllers.

Shiny new highlights for Robo Recall

Tongue-in-cheek humor reminds me a bit of Portal.

Great teleport-based locomotion which prevents motion sickness.

Excellent graphics for a VR game.

Easy to use menu, map and upgrade systems.

Wide variety of tactics and a reasonable amount of freedom.

Things that still feel a little rusty