Ferrari GPS or Etch-A-Sketch?

Becker

We have nothing against the Ferrari laptop and certainly nothing against the Dino. But of all the latest Ferrari-related announcements, this one just doesn't seem to live up to the legendary name above its face, at least in its appearance.

Granted, the Traffic Assist Pro (couldn't they come up with a better name?) is packed with features, including a state-of-the-art GPS system, 400-MHz processor, MP3-grade speakers and a touch-sensitive screen that Newlaunches says can support 65,536 colors. Perhaps most impressive of all to us, it can keep a list of speed radars in its internal database.

Still, despite all of its Becker engineering, we can't help but think of a kid's toy when we look at this thing. An Etch-A-Sketch, maybe. And we wouldn't want to pay $900 for something that looks like it came from Toys R Us.