FCC serves Bitcoin miner notice for static on T-Mobile calls

Ian Knighton/CNET

The US Federal Communications Commission thinks it has tracked down the culprit who interfered with cell-carrier T-Mobile's LTE band and caused static on calls in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Blame it on Bitcoin.

The agency served notice on the individual running an Antminer s5 Bitcoin Miner, giving them 20 days to respond (by snail mail, of course). What are the penalties you ask? They are "including but not limited to, substantial monetary fines, in rem arrest action to seize the offending radio."

Cryptocurrency mining uses a huge amount of electricity which can generate interference with proximate electronics. It also sends up a big red flag at NYC's Consolidated Edison power provider and probably results in a whopping bill.

Pro tip: Don't mine in densely populated areas.