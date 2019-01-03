FCC filings leak two new Ring security lights

Ring/FCC

It seems like smart home company Ring is working on two new security lights: the Ring Beams Spotlight and Ring Beams Wired Floodlight.

The pair of lights were spotted in two separate FCC filings, which show pictures, user manuals and other information about the two unreleased products.

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, is best known for the Ring Video Doorbell -- a smart doorbell which doubles as a home security camera. But Ring also makes other products to safeguard your home, like the Ring Alarm Security Kit.

These new security lights should go hand-in-hand with other Ring products to help illuminate the facade of your house. The lights are both Wi-Fi-connected and can be controlled by the Ring app with Ring Beams Bridge.

The Ring Beams Spotlight is a battery connected light that illuminates a single area, while the Ring Beams Wired Floodlight spreads light across a larger area. The floodlight also comes with a motion sensor that can be removed and replaced with a Ring Spotlight Cam.

The FCC listings don't include any information about price or availability, so it's not clear when the two lights will release. Perhaps we'll hear more about the products at CES 2019.

Ring didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.