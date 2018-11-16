FCC approves SpaceX plan to put over 7,000 satellites in orbit

Getty Images

SpaceX got the green light to send more satellites to space.

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved SpaceX's request to build, deploy and operate over 7,000 satellites in the very-low-Earth orbit. SpaceX will also have more frequency bands added to its previously authorized satellites, according to the FCC's release.

The company's Starlink program aims to use satellites at a much lower orbit in order to improve internet connectivity on the ground, even in rural and remote places with little to no internet access. The approval today gives SpaceX flexibility to provide high-speed broadband coverage for more areas in the US and worldwide.

"I'm excited to see what services these proposed constellations have to offer," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in an email statement. "Our approach to these applications reflects this Commission's fundamental approach: encourage the private sector to invest and innovate and allow market forces to deliver value to American consumers."

SpaceX in February launched two small prototype satellite abroad a Falcon 9 rocket. The company said in its FCC application that once the initial 800 satellites in this constellation are up and running, it'll be enough to provide US and international coverage. More satellites would offer complete coverage as well as add broadband capacity worldwide.

In March, the FCC approved SpaceX's plan to provide global satellite broadband services. It was the first time a US-licensed satellite constellation got approved to provide broadband coverage using "a new generation of low-Earth orbit satellite technologies," said FCC.

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Besides Elon Musk's company, FCC has also granted requests for Kepler Communications, Telesat Canada and LeoSat MA to offer broadband services in the US.

