FBI asked Apple to unlock iPhone before trying all its options

The FBI made a bigger effort to get Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhone than it made trying to figure out how the bureau could unlock the device itself, according to a Justice Department report.

The report (PDF), published by the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General, noted that the FBI wasn't lying when it said it couldn't crack the San Bernardino terrorist's iPhone. But the watchdog also said the FBI didn't try very hard.

The Cryptologic and Electronics Analysis Unit (CEAU), the FBI's team that cracks mobile devices, started looking at outside methods to open the iPhone only on the eve of Feb. 16, 2016, the day the FBI sent a court order to Apple.

Before the agency reached out to Apple, an FBI department chief also knew one vendor was "almost 90 percent finished" with a solution for breaking in to the locked iPhone.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Apple and the FBI were locked in an intense battle after the agency tried ordering the tech company to build a backdoor that would've allowed the government to unlock the iPhone. In testimony to Congress, then-FBI Director James Comey said the bureau had no other option than to ask Apple. It turns out the FBI barely looked for other ways before asking.

The FBI didn't respond to a request for comment.

In December 2015, Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California, and left an iPhone 5C behind. The FBI wanted to unlock it to look for information on the terrorist attack. That led to the FBI demanding that Apple unlock the device, since the agency said it couldn't do it on its own.

The day before Apple and the FBI went to trial, the agency dropped its order, after spending almost a million dollars on an outside vendor who was able to crack open the phone. The Inspector General's report said the CEAU chief didn't want to use this solution, according to testimony from FBI Executive Assistant Director Amy Hess.

Hess "became concerned that the CEAU chief did not seem to want to find a technical solution, and that perhaps he knew of a solution but remained silent in order to pursue his own agenda of obtaining a favorable court ruling against Apple," the report said.

Despite Hess' concern, the report said no one in the FBI withheld any knowledge, but the CEAU chief was "frustrated that the case against Apple could no longer go forward."

The Office of the Inspector General wrote that its investigation suggests the FBI didn't look at all its possible options, including with the outside vendors.

After an outside vendor demonstrated it could unlock the iPhone without Apple's help, the CEAU chief confronted the FBI official who coordinated the effort, and asked, "Why did you do that for?"

The watchdog's report concluded that the FBI was telling the truth in its testimony to Congress and its court filings but that there were multiple miscommunications among the agency's rank and file that lead to issues.

The FBI told the Inspector General's office that it was addressing the miscommunication issues, according to the report.

