What's your favorite '80s movie? (The 3:59, Ep. 177)

It's a CNET snow day. So that means we're gonna talk about whatever we wanna talk about (Twitter earnings what?).

For Bryan, Ben and me, that translates to gabbing about our favorite '80s movies.

Yes, from "Big Trouble in Little China" to "Back to the Future" to "Conan," we go through the golden age of campy, intense and random cinema. We also take suggestions from YouTube viewers, who gave shout-outs to more-obscure movies like "Fright Night" and "The Last Dragon."

We'll resume our regular tech focus on Monday. Until then, enjoy this extended length podcast (we spent more than 4 minutes talking about the awesomeness of Kurt Russell alone).

CNET snow day! What is your favorite 80's movie? (The 3:59, Ep. 177, EXTENDED EPISODE)





