'Father of Pac-Man' Masaya Nakamura dies at 91

Think arcade games and you'll likely think Pac-Man.

Masaya Nakamura, known as the "father of Pac-Man, died Jan. 22 at the age of 91, Namco announced Monday.

Nakamura leaves behind an impressive gaming legacy. He founded Namco in Tokyo in 1955. Right from the start, the company was creating public entertainment. The company's first effort was running two mechanical horses atop a department store. Fast forward to 2016 and Bandai Namco, the company's name following its 2005 merger with Bandai, set up the world's first virtual reality arcade in Tokyo.

But it is Pac-Man that the company is most famous for. Namco's famous biscuit-eating blob is up there with the likes of Space Invaders in defining arcade gaming, even decades after its introduction in 1980.

Nakamura continued to hold an honorary position at the company until his death.

Namco said it will not comment on the cause of Nakamura's death, citing the wishes of his family.

