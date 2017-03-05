Dom 'goes rogue' in new 'Fate of the Furious' movie clip

The third "F" word (not the swearing kind) in the "Fast and the Furious" series has always been "family." A new clip released Friday night on Twitter from "The Fate of the Furious," the eighth film in the franchise, shows how that family could be breaking apart.

Luke Hobbs (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) alerts the group that it's a whole new world. "The game has changed now," he says. "Dominic Toretto just went rogue."

Previous clips have revealed how Toretto (Vin Diesel) is being somehow forced to work against the group of street racers who've become his close-knit crew. Blackmail? Paying off a debt? The details aren't clear, but in the latest clip it's obvious this isn't Dom's idea.

"I think I need to remind you why you chose to do this," says new villain Cipher (Charlize Theron).

"I got no choice," Dom replies.

"The Fate of the Furious" opens in Australia on April 12, followed by an April 14 release in the US and the UK.

