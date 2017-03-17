'Fast and Furious' flicks are plausible, right? (The 3:59, Ep. 195)

CNET

The upcoming installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise includes hacking self-driving cars, jumping over a submarine and retargeting a torpedo by hand.

OK, so how plausible are any of these things, especially hacking autonomous cars? We chew over these ideas following CNET Magazine's exclusive interview with Ludacris, in which he discusses his relationship with tech and preference against robot drivers.

Also on today's podcast: Using a Google Tango-enabled phone to find your way around Lowe's, and Google's new Family Link for kids (and parents).

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The Fast and the Furious movies are totally plausible, right? (The 3:59, Ep. 195) Your browser does not support the audio element.

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud | TuneIn | Stitcher