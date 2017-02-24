The 'Farsighted' view of Trappist-1 and its Earth-like planets (Farsighted Podcast, Ep. 5)

The latest Farsighted show takes a look at the science and science fiction potential of the planet-rich star system that NASA and others think may be one of the best places to look for life.

FARSIGHTED SHOW NOTES AND LINKS:

7 Earth-like planets could be best bet to find alien life

Touring Trappist-1: 'Incredible' star system could host life Newly discovered star system has three 'Goldilocks' planets

Virtual trip to TRAPPIST-1

NASA reveals Trappist-1, a habitable star system

The Earth-like planets of Trappist-1 already appear in sci-fi

NASA's Spitzer Reveals Largest Batch of Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Around a Single Star

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

