Farmville as vice presidential debate setting becomes internet game

Tuesday night's vice presidential debate took place at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. Farmville's a town of 8,200, but to Facebook users, it's a different place altogether -- an addictive farm-management social-media game. It was too easy for debate watchers to conflate the two.
And the debate -- which also had the internet talking about Norwood University and mansplaining-- may have had a side benefit for some: it might have inspired those who have let their Farmville fields go fallow to revisit their crops.
