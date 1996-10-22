Farallon doubles ISDN limit

(FRLN) introduced today two new ISDN modems that it says will increase the effective speed limit of ISDN from 128 kbps to 230 kbps.

Moreover, if a user has just a single-channel ISDN connection, users could still see throughput that approaches the limit of two channel connections on other ISDN modems.

The new modems take advantage of high-speed serial ports found on newer Macintosh and PC computers in conjunction with file compression supported by the most commonly used routers at Internet service providers and central office networks to achieve the higher speeds, according to Barbara Tien, product marketing manager for Farallon.

While ISDN has gained a reputation for being notoriously difficult to set up, Farallon says the new generation of Netopia modems promise easier setup and configurations. Included software automatically configures the modem in one step and for an extra $99, Farallon will order the ISDN line, connect you to an ISP, and will give one year of toll-free telephone support. A 60-day phone support program is standard, with lifetime online support offered by the company via email and its Web site.

Other features on the new modems include two phone jacks so users can connect a phone, fax, and answering machine over the same line and use two analog devices simultaneously. Also, if a Call Offering feature is offered by the switch at the telephone company, the modem can automatically release one channel for use when an incoming or outgoing call is detected, the company says.

Both Macintosh (model 412) and Windows versions (model 612) are currently available for an estimated street price of under $400, according to Farallon.