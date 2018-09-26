Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald reveals a surprise origin

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's final trailer, posted on Tuesday, reveals the surprising origin of one of Voldemort's closest allies.

Actress Claudia Kim is playing the human form of Nagini... yes, the snake and eventual Horcrux aligned with He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. In Fantastic Beasts, which takes place decades before Potter is even born, Nagini is a "Maledictus." She starts out as a human able to transform into a snake, but is eventually cursed to remain a snake for the rest of her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Kim told EW that her character starts out as a member of the traveling Circus Arcane. It's there that she meets Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), the troubled young man who joins the circus after the events of the first Fantastic Beasts film.

"You've only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she's a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that's a wonderful contrast to the character," Kim said.

This final trailer also includes the younger Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) looking to the Mirror of Erised and seeing even younger versions of himself and Gellert Grindelwald, along with the older version of Grindelwald played by Johnny Depp. Author JK Rowling said way back in 2007 that Dumbledore had romantic feelings toward Grindelwald, and it's looking like The Crimes of Grindelwald will be the first Harry Potter story to hash out the complicated relationship between the Hogwarts teacher and the dark wizard.

Also making his first appearance is Newt Scamander's (Eddie Redmayne) brother Theseus (Callum Turner), the latter seen asking Newt to pick a side. Newt, however, does not want to.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in Australia on Nov. 15 and in the US and UK on Nov. 16.