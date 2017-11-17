Harry Potter fans, get those wands back out.
On Thursday, Muggles and magical types alike were given their first glimpse at the sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," and learned its title is "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."
Gellert Grindelwald, of course, is a dark wizard who was close to Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter's friend and headmaster at Hogwarts. In the coming film, Jude Law plays Dumbledore and Johnny Depp plays Grindelwald, with Eddie Redmayne returning as magizoologist Newt Scamander,
Law's Dumbledore is bearded and distinguished, wearing a long blue corduroy coat, and he, Grindelwald and Scamander carry wands. Look closely at Grindelwald's wand, it's the fearsome Elder Wand, the most powerful wand in the wizarding world.
The film also stars Dan Fogler as Jacob, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Katherine Waterston as Tina and Ezra Miller as Credence, and is set to open Nov. 16, 2018. It's the second of five planned films.
Some fans remain upset that Depp is still in the movie due to domestic violence allegations raised about his relationship with Amber Heard.
Not everyone was bothered, however.
