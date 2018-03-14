'Fantastic Beasts 2': Harry Potter trailer conjures Jude Law

Now Playing: Watch this: New 'Fantastic Beasts 2' trailer drops

A teaser trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," set in the Harry Potter universe, hit Tuesday, and it includes more magical creatures, some wicked wizardly wand work, and a few familiar faces, including eventual Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law. But Potterphiles might be happiest to see Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry back where it belongs on the big screen.

The film is the second of five planned movies set in J.K. Rowling's magical universe in the years before wizard Harry Potter was born. The first film, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (read our review), came out in November 2016.

Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander, and Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol are also back. Johnny Depp, seen briefly as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first film, returns as well, though that casting has proven controversial. When a first look at the film came out in November, some fans expressed outrage over Depp's role due to domestic violence allegations raised by Amber Heard.

New in the sequel, and spotted fighting alongside his little bro in the trailer: English actor Callum Turner plays Newt Scamanger's older brother, Theseus Scamander.

The film is due out Nov. 15 in Australia and Nov. 16 in the US and UK.