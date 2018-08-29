Fans finding ways to get Fortnite Galaxy skin without buying a Note 9

CNET

Just a few weeks ago, Samsung said Fortnite for Android would come exclusively to a number of its devices for the first few days of release. As part of the Fortnite promotion, customers who preordered the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Tab S4 would get the first stab at the Fortnite Android beta, along with a gift of 15,000 V-Bucks (the in-game currency), or they could pick a set of headphones. Preorder customers would also get exclusive access to Fortnite's Galaxy Skin.

But where there's a will there's a way, and Samsung stores have quickly learned the lengths to which some people will go to get a flashy new skin.

Fornite fans quickly realized after the Note 9's launch last week that they could go to retail locations, download Fortnite on the device in the store, log in to their personal Epic Games account, play the three games required to redeem the skin and download it to their account. Once they left the store, the skin would be free to use, regardless of the device they used to play.

Twitter user 100T_Parallax even discovered signs that went up in a nearby retail store to try to put a stop to skin stealers:

And Reddit's Fortnite: Battle Royale subreddit is full of fans exchanging stories of how they obtained the skin, or of heartbreaking failed attempts.

We contacted Samsung to find out if players could get only one skin per device and to ask if the company had a comment on the wave of sneaky downloaders. Samsung steered us toward the skin's promotional page without commenting on the workarounds. So while some retailers appear to be cracking down, it seems there's no official action from Samsung to counter the skin skimmers.